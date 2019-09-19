Osinbajo Made Irrelevant after Being Used by ‘Cabal’, Says Former APC Spokesman

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Following the recent moves by the presidency to whittle down the power of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has said that Osinbajo was made irrelevant after he was used to share N10,000 Traderm Moni before the 2019 elections.

Frank said Osinbajo allowed himself to be used to decieve Nigerians before the general election but now facing humiliation from the same people as a reward.

Reacting to the present predicament of the Vice President and his aides in a statement issued on Thursday, he wondered how a Professor of law would stoop so low to embark on the sharing of N10,000 as Trader Moni in a crisis ridden economy like that of Nigeria.

To this end, he said Nigerians should not feel sorry for Osinbajo unless he apologises for being one of the major causes of the cyrrent suffering of Nigerians.

Frank reminded Nigerians how Osinbajo in far away New York lied to the world that the reported cases of kidnapping in Nigeria was being exaggerated adding that nemesis has caught up with the Vice President.

He stated: “He was used to commit electoral fraud through Trader Moni, now that his services are no longer needed, he has been made irrelevant.

“For Osinbajo, it is okay for Nigerians to suffer and wallow in penury so long as he is allowed to eat with the devil. He has been rewarded for his hard work of Trader Moni by being dumped and made irrelevant.”