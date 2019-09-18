Imo Stakeholders Reaffirm Confidence in Ihedioha’s Govt

A cross section of the critical stakeholders and leaders of thought in Imo State yesterday reaffirmed their confidence in the administration of the state governor, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha.

In a communiqué signed by the representatives of the various groups after a one-day meeting at the Banquet Hall of the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers in Owerri, the state capital, the stakeholders commended the steps taken so far by the present administration to enthrone the regime of transparency and due process in governance, calling for sustenance of such actions.

Some of the stakeholders that attended meeting included the leadership of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN); Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria(PFN); Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers; as well as the elders of councils of Okigwe, Owerri and Orlu.

Some of the figures that attended the Imo leaders meeting were: Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, , Prof. Francis Dike, Hon. Amaechi Nwaoha, Chief Frank Nneji, Hon.Maxwell Duru and Prof. Jude Njoku.

The leaders, who resolved to continue to support and see to the overall success of the present administration of Ihedioha for the overall good of the state, also used the opportunity to call on the governor to carry out special inquiry into the award of the contracts of the Owerri flyover and tunnels projects, which were declared unsafe for human use by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE).

They urged the governor to hold the contractors and all those involved accountable for the shoddy jobs.

The leaders however expressed happiness over the award of many road contracts in both urban and rural communities, calling for the roads to be properly supervised to avoid poor quality of jobs.

They lamented that the state had fallen from exalted position of second and third in the country to an abysmal 34th position in education, despite that education was regarded as a major industry of the people of the state.

They noted however with happiness the efforts of the state government in improving the standard of education in the state through infrastructural development and proper training for teachers, adding that the resuscitation of four technical colleges in the state by the government would have very positive impact on the education system in the state.

The communiqué also observed that the state government had implemented the autonomy of the local governments, expressing happiness that the local governments have got the capacity to embark on projects and employ staff, thus improving the lots of rural communities.

It also commended the government for recently restoring public water supply, which stopped working in the past eight years in the state capital, expressing hope that it would be extended to other cities in the state, thereby reducing the risk of indiscriminate drilling of boreholes in the state.

The communiqué, which also observed that health care had collapsed in the state with virtually no general hospital working, recommended that one special hospital be established in each of the senatorial districts of the state with the remaining uncompleted 27 general hospital across the state should be convert to health centres with improved condition of service of medical doctors and other health workers.