Bauchi Gov is Fulfilling Campaign Promises, Says Commissioner

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Dr Ladan Salihu, has declared that the Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed- led administration has within the first 100 days in office taken bold steps of fulfilling all its campaign promises to the people of the state.

Dr. Ladan who made the declaration when he featured as a guest on a TV programme monitored by our correspondent in Bauchi highlighted the achievements so far recorded by the Governor Mohammed- led PDP administration.

The commissioner while emphasising that the governor had within his first 100 days in office touched almost every sector of the state in terms of development explained that the administration flagged off road construction of about 90 kilometres spread across the state with 50 percent payment to contractors.

He further explained that Bauchi state had over 1.3 million out-of-school children, the highest in the country, and over 2 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) due to insurgency ravaging neighbouring States.

Ladan added that the governor further embarked on the rehabilitation and reconstruction of educational facilities across the state by renovating dilapidated schools and constructing new schools including an ICT model school by UBEC.

Other parts of the achievements according to the Commissioner is the renovation and upgrading of health facilities across the state, managing security and provision of potable drinking water as well as agriculture among others. Ladan said Bauchi state had experienced infrastructural development due to the political will of the state governor, which according to him was borne out of his desire for good governance and rule of law. He said if the Muhammed led administration could achieve such viable projects within 100 days, Bauchi had set the pace for other states. The Commissioner concluded that with the calibre of the members of the State Executive Council, the first four years of Governor Muhammed, will make Bauchi state a safe haven for investors and other donor agencies to operate.