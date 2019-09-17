Wike Remodels 253 Schools in Rivers

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he has upgraded and expanded 253 schools in his efforts to create access to quality education in the state.

He stated yesterday while inaugurating the reconstructed and remodeled Sea-Bed Model Primary School in Port Harcourt as part of event marking his 100 days in office in his second tenure.

Wike assured Rivers people that he would continue to uplift the standard of education in the state through critical interventions.

According to him, “We shall continue to engage in human capital development. And the best way to engage in human capital development is to fund educational development.”

He announced that the state government has awarded contracts for the construction of 69 primary and basic education schools in the state.

“We are awarding contracts for the construction of 69 primary and basic education schools for the expansion of the frontiers of education.

“These projects will be handled by the people of Rivers State, who will be empowered in the process of executing the projects,” he said.

Wike said the state government would continue to develop the education sector as a way of securing the future of Rivers State.

The governor reiterated the abolition of fees and levies for all primary and secondary schools in the state.

He said: “We shall sanction any school administrator or principal that collects any type of fee. We have made provision for the funding of all schools in the state.”

Wike said while other states celebrated their first 100 days through press conferences, the Rivers State Government has continued to deliver projects to the people.

In a project description, the Permanent Secretary of Bureau of Special Projects, Sunny Okere, said the school was remodeled and expanded, adding that the new school now has computer laboratory, electronic library, new classrooms and a generator house.

Chairman of Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board, Venerable Fyneface Akah, said this was the first time the school was witnessing upgrade after 106 years of existence.