Minister Harps on Job Creation, Malaysian Firm Plans $100m Investment

James Emejo in Abuja

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Niyi Adebayo has urged foreign firms seeking to invest in the country to make job creation one of their key focus.

This is as Datasonic Group Berhard, a technology coy from Malaysia, said it planned to invest $100 million in ICT solution services in the country.

Adeniyi, at separate meetings with top management of Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), Korea and Datasonic expressed his excitement that foreign firms were seeking investment opportunities in the country.

He, however, said he expected the prospective firms to have an investment plans that gives top priority to job opportunities for Nigerians, especially the youths.

He also expressed the government’s readiness to create enabling environment for businesses as long as they would create jobs.

On it part, Samsung had indicated its resolve for business expansion and vessel fabrication in Nigeria.

The minister said:”As a government, we are excited that you are here seeking investment opportunities in our country. The fact is that it is the priority of President Mohammadu Buhari to create jobs for our youths through direct foreign investments.

“It is also exciting that you are coming now at the beginning when we are trying to settle down in office so that you can be part of our plans. Our mandate is to give support whoever wants to come and provide these job opportunities as private investors.

“I can assure you that as you progress with your project, we have people in the ministry who will listen and see your areas of needs and how to work with you. We will ensure that we create an enabling environment for your businesses to thrive.”

Meanwhile, Managing Director of SHI, Mr. Jejin Jeon had said the firm was proposing to site a factory in the country, thereby making it vessel fabrication hub in Africa.

He disclosed that it had invested about $500 million in the country in the last six years.

Also, the Chief Executive Director, Datasonic, Mr. Chew Ben, said the company in partnership with Chrome Group of Nigeria had a multimillion dollar ICT project plan for the country.

He said the project which would cover production of secured passports, chip-based driver’s licence, international passport, integrated security, surveillance systems, auto-gates with facial recognition systems would provide several jobs for Nigerian youths.

Also, speaking at the meeting, Chairman, Abuja Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Prince Adetokunbo Kayode expressed confidence that the project would further drive the economic diversification agenda of the current administration.

He said as one of the foremost ICT firms in Malaysia, Datasonic was poised to establish a world-class range of technology products in Nigeria within the next 24 months.

He said the firm however looked forward to government support in the form of top level incentives and waivers to help upscale the present administration’s agenda on job creation.