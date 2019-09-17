FG Inaugurates Solar Hybrid Mini Grid Power in Kebbi Today

As part of its commitment to provide equitable access to electricity across regions in Nigeria, the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) will today (Tuesday) inaugurate 98.8KW solar hybrid mini grid power plant at Kare-Dadin Kowa, in Kebbi State.

Kare-Dadin Kowa is a small riverine community in Argungun Local Government Area of Kebbi State, with a total population of about 3,180 people, whose major vocations are agriculture and fishing.

The new solar hybrid mini grid system will provide clean energy to 483 residential buildings, 82 commercial buildings and will serve over 3,000 inhabitants of Kare-Dadin Kowa. A total of 565 high grid solar panels have been installed to power homes, businesses, places of worship, schools, health centers etc.

The Nigerian Rural Electrification Agency (REA) is the implementing agency of the federal government tasked with electrification of unserved and underserved communities.

The Rural Electrification Fund (REF) provides equitable access to electricity across Nigeria to maximise the economic, social and environmental benefits of rural electrification grants, to promote off-grid electrification, and to stimulate innovative approaches to rural electrification. REF projects are administered using a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. The first call of the Rural Electrification Fund (REF) will energise 12 communities and deploy 19,000 Solar Home Systems (SHS).

Speaking on the project’s implementation, REF’s Executive Director, Dr. Sanusi Ohiare, stated that “Kare-Dadin Kowa community is the second of 12 communities earmarked to benefit from REF grants. This followed the attainment of the legal, regulatory and procurement compliance and ‘no objection’ from the federal government.”

He added that in line with REF’s Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, the project executed by Nayo Tropical Technology Limited is constructed in line with international standards and best practice.