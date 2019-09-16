Spain Recapture FIBA World Cup in China

Spain completed their undefeated run at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in China with a 95-75 victory against Argentina in the Final to capture the Naismith Trophy at the Wukesong Sport Arena in Beijing.

Ricky Rubio paced the winners with 20 points while Marc Gasol added 14 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists to lead the Spaniards to their second World Cup title, repeating as champions after a 13-year break.

Their first title also came on Asian soil in Japan.

It was also the second World Cup triumph for Gasol and Rudy Fernandez, who both were part of the title-winning team at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2006.

Their second Asian triumph makes Spain one of a few countries to have won multiple World Cups, alongside Brazil, Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, Soviet Union, United States and Yugoslavia.

For Argentina, their second-place finish in China is their best performance since 2002, when they also ended up runners-up. They won the inaugural edition of the competition in 1950.

On hand to witness the Final and present the awards were FIBA President Horacio Muratore, FIBA Vice-President and FIBA President-elect Hamane Niang, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis, Minister of the General Administration of Sport of China Gou Zhongwen, Mayor of Beijing Chen Jining, members of the FIBA Central Board and Executive Committee, representatives of the eight host cities, and a plethora of stars, including FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Global Ambassadors Yao Ming and Kobe Bryant.

There was double joy for Ricky Rubio, who crowned an incredible tournament with another fine all-around display in the Final to claim the TISSOT Most Valuable Player award.

The 28-year-old point guard headlined the All-Star Five, which also included his teammate Marc Gasol, Argentina big man Luis Scola, France swingman Evan Fournier and Serbia shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic.

In an exciting Third-Place Game, France came from behind in the second half to defeat Australia 67-59 for their second consecutive top three finish at the World Cup, having also finished third in 2014.

FINAL STANDINGS

1. Spain

2. Argentina

3. France

4. Australia

5. Serbia

6. Czech Republic

7. USA

8. Poland

9. Lithuania

10. Italy

11. Greece

12. Russia

13. Brazil

14. Venezuela

15. Puerto Rico

16. Dominican Republic

17. Nigeria

18. Germany

19. New Zealand

20. Tunisia

21. Canada

22. Turkey

23. Iran

24. China

25. Montenegro

26. Korea

27. Angola

28. Jordan

29. Cote d’Ivoire

30. Senegal

31. Japan

32. Philippines