South African President Apologises to Nigeria over Xenophobic Attacks

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Two weeks after deadly xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa has tendered the country’s apology to Nigeria.

The apology was tendered to President Muhammadu Buhari in the State House, by Jeff Radebe, the special envoy despatched to Nigeria by Ramaphosa.

Briefing journalists after the meeting which lasted for less than 30 minutes, Radebe said the law enforcement agencies had apprehended 50 perpetrators of the attacks so far and were yet working round the clock to bring other culprits to book.

Details later…