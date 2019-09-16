Ex-AGF Adoke’s Book, Burden of Service, Goes on Sale Today

The memoirs of Mr. Mohammed Bello Adoke’s book, former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minster of Justice, will go on sale across Nigeria on Monday, September 16, RovingHeights Ltd, the marketers, said in a press statement issued yesterday.

The book, Burden of Service: Reminiscences of Nigeria’s former Attorney-General, contains startling revelations on the OPL 245/Malabu saga and a detailed eyewitness account of the moments leading to former President Goodluck Jonathan’s concession phone call to President Muhammadu Buhari while the results of the 2015 presidential election were being announced.

He detailed the various suggestions made by former Vice-President Namadi Sambo, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Chief Godswill Akpabio, Mr Ita Ekpeyong and Hon. Waripamo Dudafa when the behind-the-scene debate ensued over whether or not Jonathan should concede to Buhari.

The storm over Buhari’s certificate and the attempts to get him disqualified, arrested and prosecuted over the deadly post-election riots of 2011 as well as the execution of three Nigerians convicted for drug trafficking in 1984 when he was military head of state were also discussed in the book by the former minister.

Adoke discussed in detail how state of emergency and impeachments were being used as tools of removing opposition governors by hawks in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but for the insistence of Jonathan that the rule of law must be followed in many of the instances.

Other informative and interesting aspects of the book, which can be ordered online at www.rhbooks.com.ng, www.Jumia.com and www.Konga.com, are the details of the Halliburton scandal, the disputed handover of Bakassi to Cameroon, the recovery of Abacha loot, the Pfizer case in Kano, the controversial pardon granted to the late DSP Alamieyeseigha, the divisive retirement of Justice Ayodele Salami, the Azura Power Project crisis and the Gulf War Windfall.

The book, published by Clink Street (London and New York), is available at leading bookstores in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Kaduna and other parts of the country, RovingHeights said.