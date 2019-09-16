Etinosa Yvonne Wins 2019 Access Bank Art X Prize

Yinka Olatunbosun

A self-taught documentary photographer, Etinosa Yvonne, has won the 2019 Access Bank Art X Prize. This result was declared at an exclusive party at Miliki, Victoria Island Lagos, recently after a rigorous screening process by the jury. Of the five finalists, Etinosa emerged as the winner of the cash grant of N1.5m as well as a three-month residency at Gasworks, London in 2020.

In addition, she will get a solo presentation of the winning multi-media art project at West Africa’s Premier International Art Fair, Art X Lagos which will hold from November 1 till 3, 2019 at the Federal Palace Hotel and Casino, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Runners-up namely Ayomitunde Adeleke, Christopher Nelson Obuh, Yadichimma Ukoha-Kalu and Peter Ebahi Okotor will also exhibit their works at this fair that is a crossroad for art connoisseurs, artists galleries, collectors and fresh art audiences.

This year, more entries were received for the coveted Access Bank Art X Prize which has become a strong platform for emerging artists to have a global voice.

The Group Head of Corporate Communications, Access Bank, Amaechi Okobi expressed his delight at the impact made by the 2019 prize.

“Following the success of last year’s prize, it is wonderful to see over double the number of applications in 2019. Access Bank remains committed to the patronage of the art sector in Nigeria, and it is our goal to support and impact emerging artists in Nigeria, through the prize. The quality of Etinosa Yvonne’s work is a testament to the potential of emerging artists in Nigeria aided by a platform like the Access Bank Art X Prize,’’ he said.