NGO drums support for Obaseki’s education reforms, distributes books, other learning aids to pupils

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Fulfilling Her Dream Initiative, has urged stakeholders to support initiatives of the Edo State Government to ensure more pupils and students are enrolled in the newly revamped schools in the state.

Founder of the NGO, Miss Okhai Emike Victoria, made the call while distributing free learning aids to students and pupils of selected government-owned schools across the state.

Among the schools that benefited from the free learning aids are Isiuwa Primary School, Nifor in Ovia North East and Udo Mixed Secondary School in Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo State.

She said the distribution of the materials is in line with the objectives of the organisation to support women and the girl-child so as to access education, health and skills so they can actualise their full potential in the society.

Okhai noted that the distribution of learning materials to students and pupils is another way of supporting the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in Edo State, adding, “Even when education is free, there are some parents who may not be able to provide educational materials for their children and wards to attend schools.”

She urged the pupils and students to be good ambassadors and attend classes during school hours.

Among the items distributed were notebooks, mathematical sets, biros, rulers, erasers, sharpeners, stockings, New Oxford Mathematics and New Oxford English books for Senior Secondary Schools.

Miss Victoria said the distribution of learning materials will be a regular exercise, which will be extended to other local government areas.

The Head Teacher of Udo Mixed Secondary School, Mrs Ajayi Eunice, expressed appreciation for the gesture, adding that the step will encourage more students to attend classes.