ICRAD, to Celebrate International Democracy Day In Abuja

Initiative for Citizens’ Rights, Accountability and Development (ICRAD) a non governmental organization would on Monday, September 16 hold a day conference on United Nations International day of Democracy in Abuja.

Statement by the Secretary and Head of Administration, Barrister Dauda Ajadosu indicated that the conference with the theme, ‘Relationship Between Participatory Democracy and Credible Elections Towards Attainment of Sustainable National Development’ would hold at the National Human Rights Commission Auditorium, Abuja.

The statement noted that the Executive Secretary of National Human Rights Commission, Mr Anthony Okechukuwu Ojukwu is the keynote speaker while the Dean, Faculty of Law, Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja, Professor Shehu Abudulahi Zuru and Associate Professor and Director, Institute for Peace, Leadership and Development Studies, University of Abuja, Dr Mutiulahi Olasupo as guest lecturers.

The statement hinted that the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola is the chairman of the occasion while Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila is the guest of honour.

It added that Festus Keyamo, Festus Okoye, Professor K.M.Waziri, Mr Bebu Kinwinage, Mr Samson Itodo and Ijeoma Obiajunwa Ajimah are discussants at the occasion.