Happy Times For Ifeanyi Ubah… Defeats Uba Brothers at Tribunal

Happiness, they say, is not something ready-made. It comes from your own commitment to it. As soon as the court upheld the victory of Ifeanyi Uba as the senator representing Anambra South, joy rested on the face of Mr. Ifeanyi. Like the stars in the sky, he glowed.

Ifeanyi Ubah had fought long and hard to attain this victory. In every tussle, Mr. Ifeanyi broke the tooth of the Uba brothers twice. As a political fighter, he earned his victory at the court and in the hands of the people. At the previous National Assembly Election held on February 12, 2019, he was declared the winner.

Ubah polled a total of 87, 081 votes to emerge, defeating two brothers, Chris Uba of People’s Democratic Party and Andy Uba.

The two brothers, Chris Uba and Andy Uba, petitioned the election tribunal against Ifeanyi Ubah, claiming that electoral violence played a great role in the election that led to his victory.

Sensational stories of victory often come with a history of past defeats. In 2014, Ubah lost the Anambra gubernatorial election under the platform of the Labour Party. He accepted defeat.

He was patient. Patience is hope. Patience is not an absence of action; rather it is timing, it waits on the right time to act, and in the right way.

He contested for senate on 24 February 2019 and was declared the winner. The election petitions tribunal sitting in Awka, Anambra State validated both Uche Ekwunife and Ifeanyi Uba on Monday, September 9, 2019.

With his victory, Ifeanyi is at liberty to crow as loud as he likes. All his enemies have run back into their bunkers, feeding on pitiful morsels of humble pies. Now as the legally declared and uncontested senator for Anambra South, his dreams have come true. He is on cloud nine.

The news was graced with so much jubilation among his supporters. After so many false dawns, Ifeanyi can take his place in the upper chamber of the National Assembly without any legal hammer hovering on his head.