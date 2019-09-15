Dubai to Present Expo 2020 in Lagos

Stories by Demola Ojo

In recognition of the Nigerian market’s contribution to Dubai’s tourist numbers, Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) returns to West Africa’s most prestigious travel trade event for the fourth consecutive year, with a special presentation of the global hub’s Expo 2020 celebrations.

Issam Kazim, CEO of DTCM will lead the delegation to Lagos next week for the Akwaaba African Travel Market which holds September 22 to September 24.

Dubai’s Expo 2020 is the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East and is billed to last for six months. The once-in-a-lifetime celebration will be the largest event ever staged in the Arab world, and is set to welcome 190 participating countries including Nigeria, and a projected 25 million visitors from across the globe.

Apart from the Expo 2020 team, Kazim will also lead a strong delegation of 21 Dubai-based partners to engage in a series of networking sessions with key industry players and trade media in Nigeria.

This is the latest in a series of ongoing efforts from Dubai Tourism to strengthen its relationships with key travel partners in the region, as a reaffirmation of its interest in Nigeria and the African continent.

Speaking ahead of Dubai Tourism’s participation at the tourism fair, Kazim said: “Our continued presence at the Akwaaba Travel Market is testament to our ongoing commitment to Nigeria and the African continent, and its importance to Dubai’s globally diversified market strategy.

“Africa has continued to be a significant growth driver, with Nigeria posting a stellar 28 per cent year-on-year visitor growth from January to July 2019. This year, we hope to further engage with new partners and strengthen our relationship with the African travel trade ecosystem to highlight Dubai’s destination proposition to travellers in Nigeria, West Africa and Africa as a whole.”

The delegation will take centre stage on September 23 at a dedicated Dubai panel session with stakeholders, which will begin with a welcome message from the Ambassador of United Arab Emirates to Nigeria, His Excellency, Fahad Obaid Mohamed Al Taffag, followed by an overview of the destination by Kazim.

Following that, Dubai Tourism’s Director of International Operations for Africa, Stella Fubara-Obinwa, will give a trade update, while Head of Campaign Management for Africa, Salim Ali Mohammed Dahman, will provide insights on ongoing campaigns in Nigeria and the larger African market.

The team from Expo 2020 Dubai will then discuss the hugely anticipated event taking place from October 20, 2020 until April 10, 2021. They will shed light on the various elements that will come together at the Expo, and what visitors can experience.

Expo 2020 aspires to create a meaningful legacy that will benefit generations to come, both locally and globally, spanning everything from innovations and architecture to friendships and business opportunities.

In addition, 21 Dubai-based partners will be present at the Dubai Tourism stand at Akwaaba. They include; American Hospital, Avani Deira Dubai Hotel, Copthorne Hotel, Dubai Health Authority, Emaar Hospitality Group, Expo2020, Golden Sands Hotel Apartments, Golden Treasure Tourism and JA Resorts & Hotels.

Others are Jumeirah Group, Mida Travels, Pacific Destination Tourism, Rayna Tourism, Red Apple Middle East Tourism, Royal Arabian Destination Management, Tabeer Tourism, The Ritz Carlton Dubai, Travel Destination Online, W Hotel Palm Jumeirah and Wings Tours Gulf.

With the ultimate vision of positioning Dubai as the world’s leading tourism destination and commercial hub, Dubai Tourism’s mission is to increase the awareness of Dubai to global audiences and to attract tourists and inward investment into the emirate.

It is the principal authority for the planning, supervision, development and marketing of Dubai’s tourism sector; it markets and promotes the emirate’s commerce sector and is responsible for the licensing and classification of all tourism services, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents.