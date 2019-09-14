Obaseki pays glowing tributes to late Alhaji Naboya

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has described late Alhaji Zekeri Naboya, as a dedicated, loyal party member and an active community leader who showed immense commitment to the growth and development of his people.

The governor said this at the 40th day Fidau prayers held in honour of late Chief Alhaji Zekeri Naboya at Ukpeko-Orie Anegbette in Etsako Central Local Government Area, Edo State.

Other officials of the state government at the Fidau prayers included: Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu; Commissioners for Budget and Planning, Princess Otse Momoh Omorogbe; Youth, Hon. Damian Lawani.

Others were Chairman of Etsako Central Local Government, Hon. John Akhigbe and Chairman Etsako East Local Government Area, Hon. Aremiyau Momoh.

Obaseki said that late Alhaji Naboya played a significant role during his electioneering campaign, was loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and contributed to the growth and development of the party in the state.

“Late Alhaji Naboya is a dedicated and loyal party member as well as a very active community leader, in the light of the good works he did in his life time.

“He was a very active community leader. He used every opportunity he had to canvass for facilities and amenities for his people to ensure they enjoy better life,” the governor said.

He urged members of Late Naboya family especially his children to continue with the good work of their father and prayed that God consoles them.

Late Chief Alhaji Zekeri Naboya died at age 85 and until his death, was APC political leader in South Uneme.