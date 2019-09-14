FEC Approves N166bn for Repair, Construction of 14 National Roads

By Chineme Okafor in Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved for the federal government to spend N166 billion to repair and construct 14 federal roads across the country, a statement from the Ministry of Works and Housing has said.

The statement, which was sent to THISDAY Saturday by Mr. Hakeem Bello, the Senior Special Adviser on Communications to the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, explained that the approval was in furtherance of the government’s commitment to improve Nigeria’s transportation infrastructure.

It also noted that the move would restore the country’s road network as a means to create employment and boost her economy.

The approval, it added, was sequel to a memorandum presented to the FEC by Fashola, in line with the objectives of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) of the government.

According to the statement, roads expected to be impacted by the approval include the Kotangora-Rijau Road in Niger State, which will involve the construction of two bridges; Kano-Katsina Roads, which will also involve the construction of additional lane from the Airport Roundabout to Dawanau Roundabout in Kano State; Kotangora-Bangi Road in Niger State and the Outer Marina-Bonny Camp Road and Eko Bridge through Apongbon Bridge with Access Ramp in Lagos State.

Also on the list are the Irrua-Edenu-Ibore-Udomi-Uwessan Road in Edo State, which has been slated for rehabilitation; Ilobu-Erinle Road in Kwara/Osun States billed for construction; construction of Wudil Bridge to link Gaban Komi with Wudil bypass along Maiduguri Road in Kano State; the Wukari-Ibi Road in Taraba State billed for rehabilitation and construction of Baro-Port Gulu Town Road in Niger State.

Others, according to the statement, include the Ajingi-Jahun-Kafin Hausa Road in Jigawa State slated for rehabilitation; Aba-Owerri Road and NNPC Expressway in Abia State also billed for rehabilitation; Kaleyeri-Damaturu Road in Yobe State billed for rehabilitation; two outstanding sections of Oba-Nnewi-Arondizuogu-Okigwe Road in Imo/Anambra States also for reconstruction and then the construction of Yaba-Yangogi Road in Abuja.

The statement explained that the contract for the construction of two bridges — Lioji and Gulbin-Boka Bridges at Kotangora-Rijau Road — will be executed by Messrs Nael & Bin Harmal Hydroexport Nigeria Limited at a contract cost of N1.13 billion with a completion period of 12 months, while the construction of additional lane on Kano-Katsina Road in Kano will be executed by Messrs Zerock Construction Nigeria Limited within a period of 24 months at the cost of N9.5 billion.

Similarly, the reconstruction of Kotangora-Bangi Road in Niger State will be executed by Messrs CBC Global Civil & Building Construction Nigeria Limited within 48 months at the cost of N20.4 billion, while the rehabilitation of Outer Marina-Bonny Camp Road and Eko Bridge through Apongbon Bridge with Access Ramps will be done by Messrs CCECC with a completion date of 12 months at the cost of N9.3 billion.

Additionally, the rehabilitation of Irrua-Edenu-Ibore-Udomi-Uwessan Road in Edo State was awarded to Messrs Mikky-Tai Engineering & Construction Limited/Messrs Rodnab Construction JV at the contract cost of N4.6 billion, with a completion date of 12 months, while Messrs IAC Allied Technical and Construction Company Limited will construct the Ilobu-Erinle Road in Kwara/Osun States within 36 months at the cost of N18.042 billion.

Messrs Triacta Nigeria Limited will construct the Wudil Bridge along Maiduguri Road in Kano State within a period of 15 months at the cost of N2.6 billion, the statement added, while the rehabilitation of Wukari-Ibi Road in Taraba State will be done by China Worldwide Limited within a period of 18 months at the cost of N12.31 billion.

Similarly, Messrs GR Building & Construction Nigeria Limited will construct the Baro-Port-Gulu Town Road in Niger State within a period of 24 months at N10.62 billion, while the rehabilitation of Ajingi-Jahun-Kafin Hausa Road in Jigawa will be done by Messrs H & M Nigeria Limited within a period of 24 months at the cost of N25.04 billion.

Messrs Roudo Nigeria Limited will, according to the statement, rehabilitate the Aba-Owerri Road, NNPC Expressway in Abia State within 18 months at the cost of N6.1 billion; Messrs JM & A’S/Lubell Nigeria Limited will construct Yaba-Yangogi Road in Abuja within 24 months at the cost of N17.31 billion; while Messrs Rick Rock Construction Limited will complete the rehabilitation of the Kaleyeri-Damaturu Road in Yobe State within a 28 months at the cost of N17 billion.

Further on the award details, it explained that Messrs IIC Construction Company Limited/Wiz China Worldwide Engineering Limited were awarded to rehabilitate two outstanding sections of Oba-Nnewi-Arondizuogu-Okigwe Road in Imo/Anambra States within a period of 18 months at the cost of N12.8 billion on completion of the project.

On expected impacts from the road works, the statement said that the rehabilitation of two outstanding sections of the Oba-Nnewi-Arondizuogu-Okigwe Road in Imo/Anambra States will generate between 150 and 200 jobs, while the construction of Yaba-Yangogi Road in Abuja will generate no less than 250 jobs.

It added that the rehabilitation of Kaleyeri-Damaturu Road will generate employment for 200 to 250 persons, while that of Aba-Owerri Road, NNPC Depot Expressway in Abia State will provide employment for no fewer than 150 people, just as that of Ajingi-Jahun-Kafin Hausa Road will generate between 250 and 300 jobs, amongst others.