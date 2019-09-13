Sanwo-Olu Applauds RCCG for Donating Classroom Blocks in Ajah

Mary Nnah

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwolu has commended the Christian Social Responsibility efforts of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) under the leadership of the General Overseer Pastor E.A Adeboye.

He made the commendation during the commissioning of the 12-classroom blocks built by RCCG Tabernacle of David, Ajah, Lagos and the Resettlement Healthcare Centre which was the refurbished and equipped by the same parish.

Sanwo-Olu said “My administration is not going to walk away from its responsibility of catering for the educational need of every child that is of school age. We will give our children the opportunity to attend quality schools that will not too far away from them.

“This morning, I gave a directive to the Commissioner of Education that all schools owned by the state government be equipped with well trained teachers that will help us to deliver quality training to our children in line with development agenda of my administration.”

Pastor Kayode Pitan who doubles as the pastor-in-charge of RCCG Tabernacle of David and assistant pastor-in-charge of the region said the decision to build the school was in response to the lack of any public school in the area, which made children in the community to travel considerable distance to attend school, exposing them to dangers like road accidents.

This he said is in line with the mandate of the General Overseer Pastor E.A Adeboye for RCCG to positively impact its communities and society at large.

Speaking on behalf of the General Overseer of RCCG, the Special Assistant to the G.O on CSR, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade said these CSR investments stem from the continued resolve to be of service to humanity in general and the host community in particular.

“It is also driven by the mantra at RCCG to touch people’s lives, with emphasis on improving standards of living by providing good education and health through infrastructural development”, he added.