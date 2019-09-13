Mainz 05 Football School Charms P’Harcourt

Football enthusiasts were treated to amazing display of good football artistry at the FSV Mainz 05 Football Camp that held at the Shell Club in Rumukurushe, Port Harcourt recently.

The camp powered by Vandyke Football Club and hosted by the PENGASSAN Shell branch and ran from August 26 through September 06 in the Garden City.

Mainz 05 coaches, Robin Hassenclever and Philipp Weber led the drills ably supported by Vandyke FC coaches Blessing Harrison and Sunny Gershon Ejekwu.

The Chairman, Rivers State Football Association, Chris Green, who graced one of the sessions described the Mainz 05 camp as one of its kind in recent times in the land.

“The camp is a great opportunity for youth players to develop under a very professional structure and we are very happy to work with Mainz 05 and Vandyke FC as they roll out this exciting project in the state.

“This is a huge platform for player’s development in Nigeria,” said the former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) technical committee chairman.

The FSV Mainz 05 Football School Head, Christof Babatz said Nigeria is amazingly endowed with great football talents.

“It is a well known fact that Nigeria is a country of many talented players and we are proud to be here to help young players in their development of technical and tactical football skills,” said Babatz.

Vandyke FC Director, Emeka Enyadike who is one of the most trusted voices in African football and a legend of the game is the driving force behind the Mainz 05 Football School partnership and expansion into Africa.