Enyo Retail Promotes Healthy Living for Its Customers

Offers NULI at service stations

In line with the brand commitment in enhancing customer experience, ENYO Retail and Supply has partnered with NULI, Nigeria’s leading farm-to-table food chain, to enhance customer experience by providing Nuli’s fast-casual healthy food and drink café.

Commenting on the initiative, Abayomi Awobokun, the Chief Executive Officer, Enyo Retail and Supply said, “We are excited to announce our new feature, incorporating NULI stands at select Enyo stations. At Enyo, we are extremely committed to the health and overall wellbeing of our customers and we are constantly seeking out innovative mediums that will enable our customers live their best lives. As a customer-focused business, it is also important for us to provide channels that are meaningful to people’s needs, passions and lifestyle, hence this strategic provision of NULI products.”

By providing these products, including all-natural juices, smoothies and a variety of freshly-made hot meals, Enyo is not only encouraging wholesome lifestyle but also promoting local businesses. With more customers dealing with Enyo and in turn patronizing NULI, the technology driven brand hopes to foster the importance of well-being in the country. This will empower individuals to have access to cleaner meal alternatives at an affordable price and encourage a healthier and happier generation.

Also speaking on the alliance, Ada Osakwe, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, NULI said, “At Nuli, having the right associations really matter to us. ENYO’s Leadership team convinced us of their bold vision to transform the lifestyle of Nigerians, and we knew they were the best partners to work with. As a proudly Nigerian company, serving only locally-grown food, working with Enyo, another world-class Nigerian firm, was essential.”

With this exemplary initiative, Enyo has once again positioned itself as the front – runner in the downstream oil industry by being the first fuel retailing company in Nigeria to feature a farm-to-table wellness café at its service station