Buhari to Attend ECOWAS Extra-ordinary Summit in Burkina Faso

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will Saturday leave Abuja to attend a one-day ECOWAS Heads of State and Government Extraordinary Summit on counter-terrorism, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the summit had been called by West African leaders to address the growing threat of terrorism in West African sub-region.

According to him, the summit will review different initiatives taken so far and redefine the priority intervention areas for the containment of worrisome attacks in the sub-region.

Adesina also explained that the decision to convene the summit was reached at the 55th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of States and Governments in Abuja on June 29, 2019.

“President Buhari recognises the imperative of collective actions in the fight against terrorism, and will continue to partner with ECOWAS member states and international organisations to address the menace.

“In Ouagadougou, ECOWAS leaders are expected to adopt a priority action plan on counter-terrorism and put in place a mechanism to monitor the implementation of the measures adopted towards ensuring lasting peace in the sub-region,” Adesina said.

He added that Buhari would be accompanied by three governors – Abubakar Bello (Niger), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and the Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi (retd).

Also listed to be on the entourage are the National Security Adviser, Maj-General Babagana Monguno (retd), and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

Adesina said the president would be back in Abuja at the end of the summit.