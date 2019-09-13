100 Days of Emptiness

Canticles…. By Eddy Odivwri

Have you been following the great celebration across the land?

Celebration? Who is celebrating?

I am talking about the 100 day celebration by the state governors, including even the presidency. Have you not been following?

What is there to follow? Has any state government done anything really significant in the last 100 days to be celebrated?

You can’t be too sure. You cannot sit on your seat and assume you know all that is happening across board. I know that the Oyo State governor, for instance, has declared free education to primary and secondary school in his state. He has vowed to pay workers and pensioners by 25th of every month. I know that Lagos State governor is patching up many of the broken roads littered across the state and he is…

Is that not the same governor who vowed he would clear Lagos traffic in 60 days and after assuming office, he recanted, claiming that he was misquoted? Please tell me something serious.

But you must have heard of the huge assets recovery effort of the Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, from his predecessor, Senator Rochas Okorocha of the iberiberism fame? The Imo State government officials have been having a hell of experience trying to locate and access government properties, including vehicles that were allegedly carted away by the former governor and his family

Hmmmm, beware of the narrative of politicians. They are full of mischief. Never take them by their words. Don’t forget that Okorocha was already a very rich man before he became a governor. Don’t forget he had once aspired to be the president of this country.

Although I am not saying the allegations against him are true, but the fact remains that because a man is rich does not mean that he cannot steal government property. What else is called greed?

Are you implying that the distinguished Senator, the Owelle himself, is a greedy man?

You said so!

Gov Ihedioha is not alone in the assets recovery effort. The governor of Kwara, Gov Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, in the last 100 days has been neck deep in trying to discover and recover many illegally-acquired properties by the Sarakis in the state. He said over 45 government properties are to be recovered, using the courts.

But what do you say about the presidency also celebrating 100 days in office.

It is an exercise in inanity. There is nothing significant to be celebrated by a government that is yet to properly take off. Do you realize that the maiden Federal Executive Council meeting held only last Wednesday? So what would the presidency be celebrating when policies and programmes are merely just being put together?

But the appointment of ministers in three months , instead of six months as it was in 2015, is taken to be a significant progress.

And you cannot ignore the evacuation of Nigerians from the troubled South Africa… it all shows the care level of the federal government

Little wonder it is said that in the land of the blind, a one-eyed man is the king. If you ask me, the ululation about 100-day celebration is clear emptiness and inanity. The governors and the president should sit down and work towards making Nigerians happier and better empowered.