Two Killed, Scores Missing as Gunmen Invade Taraba Village

Gunmen wednesday attacked and killed two people in Yongogba village in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

A local resident said the attackers who invaded the village from Takum burnt the entire village and looted valuable property.

The resident who craved anonymity, said the attackers riding on motorcycles and two Toyota Hilux, invaded the village in the early hours of the morning, killing two people, with scores still missing.He explained that the attackers who came through TY Danjuma farm killed two people who were already in their farms before proceeding to burn the entire village.

The eyewitness who said the casualty figure may be higher as many people were already in the farm along the route the attackers came called on Governor Darius Ishaku who had said he had the capacity to end the killings in Taraba to do so immediately.

“I was on my way to the farm when I sighted two Toyota Hilux vans and motorcycles advancing towards our village.

“I couldn’t call the people back home because of the poor network. “Many people are still missing and I am sure many of those missing might have been killed by the attackers who came in their numbers.

“Our governor who recently kicked against a commission of inquiry into the crisis said he has the ability to solve the problem, so I want to plead with him to end these killings.”

Efforts to reach the state Police Public Relations Officer, David Misal, to confirm the attack proved abortive.

Alaibe Debunks Defection Rumour, to Decide His Next Move in 48 Hours

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

A former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and governorship aspirant in the just-concluded primaries in Bayelsa State, Chief Timi Alaibe, yesterday refuted insinuations that he had defected to another political party.

While calling for patience among his supporters, Alaibe promised that his next line of action would be made known in the next 48 hours to put paid to all the rumours making the rounds that he had left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Alaibe, in a statement by the Administrative Secretary of his campaign organisation, Prof. Seiyefa Brisibe, again faulted the process that threw up the candidate of the party, Senator Douye Diri, describing it as an adulteration of due process.

“The ‘Timi Alaibe Campaign Organisation has observed that since the declaration of the results of the Peoples Democratic Party primary election for the governorship of Bayelsa State, our teeming supporters have been left without clear and precise information as to the next step to be taken by our principal, Chief Ndutimi Alaibe, in search of justice in what was generally seen as a deliberate adulteration of due process in the conduct of the primary election.

“We thank our supporters and the good people of Bayelsa State for their unprecedented support (evidenced by dead silence in the state on Wednesday September 4, 2019), peaceful conduct and patience since the unacceptable election result was announced last week. We apologise for the vacuum created by our silence which has given rise to various speculations planted in the media by those who masterminded the injustice in order to confuse the people.

“Be assured that this evil act against the wish of the people of Bayelsa State, carried out by a handful of selfish people who decided to play god by arrogating to themselves the unrighteous act of imposing their personal decisions on us, will not go unchallenged. At the end, Bayelsa people – who are in the majority – will have their way,” he said.

The former Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme explained that he was still consulting with major stakeholders on the next line of action, revealing that

the process was almost concluded.

He added: “As it is traditional in matters of this kind, we needed to carry out due consultation across board with our supporters; particularly the stakeholders – including our vibrant youth and women – before taking any step or embarking on any decision in search of redress or alternatives. We are almost at the end of the necessary consultations.

“However, let it be stated that Chief Alaibe has not joined any political party as bandied in the media. He is still a loyal member of the PDP despite being bombarded by requests and offers of opportunity by other political parties. That decision has not been taken. Any speculation to the contrary remains what it is – mere speculation.”

Alaibe noted that he was not unmindful of the timeline given by the laws, maintaining that any decision he takes would be in the interest of Bayelsa people.

“Conscious of the deadlines provided in both the Electoral Acts and the PDP Constitution regarding any action deemed necessary on matters of this nature, we have decided that whatever needs to be done must be done fast.

“We are appealing to our supporters to remain calm as it would be made known within the next 48 hours, a necessary action that will ensure that Bayelsa people have the governor they deserve, in the person of Chief Alaibe,” he concluded.