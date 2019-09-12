Rivers Now Home of Tourism, Says Wike

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on Rivers people to patronise the entertainment industry in the state for the growth of state economy.

While inaugurating the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Cinema yesterday as part of his first 100 days in his second term, Wike said Rivers people should expend their money on relaxation and entertainment facilities in the state capital.

According to him, “This time, there is no need to travel to Dubai, United States or United Kingdom to relax or be entertained.

“We now have those facilities here in Port Harcourt. We have provided entertainment facilities to stop our people from travelling out for such purpose. Spend your money in our state. There’s no need for you to even go to Abuja.”

The governor said the new cinema though built by the state government would be administered by a private investor for sustenance.

He added that high a level security has been provided in and around the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park to protect the serene and beautiful facilities.

Wike assured the people that the state government would continue to work to satisfy them and create the right environment for them to live comfortably.

He reiterated that the leadership of the state would not succumb to blackmail and negative propaganda.

In a project description, the Permanent Secretary of the Special Projects Bureau, Sunny Okere, said the project was designed to give the people maximum comfort.

He said the 250-person capacity cinema is divided into three sections, adding that the cinema has standard walls, lighting effects and sound proof.

Also, Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Solomon Eke, commended the governor for executing key projects in the area.

He said the people of Obio/Akpor LGA would continue to support Wike, maintaining that they exhibited their love for the governor by the way they defended their votes in the 2019 elections.