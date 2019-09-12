Ogun Govt Equips Hospitals for Excellence

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has disclosed that the state government had approved the importation of some vital medical equipment needed by the secondary health facilities across the state.

According to the governor, the General Hospital, Ilaro now wears a new look as facilities are being upgraded to meet international standard.

“When I visited the General Hospital, Ilaro, I was scandalised by the structures and facilities there. I wondered whether what was described as theatre was suitable for animals. We had to step in and today we have a modern hospital fitted with equipment that we will all be proud to call a modern health facility,” the governor said.

He added that beside the facelift and restructuring of wards, the state government has procured Medical Laboratory Blood Bank, Infant incubator, Resuscitaire, Phototheraphy unit, Anesthetic Machine, and Siniacid, among others.

Abiodun promised that similar turnaround maintenance would be carried out in all state hospitals in all the three senatorial districts.

He said the General Hospital at Ijaye, Abeokuta would be next as he had issued an order for standard modern equipment there.

“Very soon, the equipment would arrive to ensure efficient service delivery in the health sector”, Abiodun added.

The equipment bought for the re-accreditation of State Hospital, Ijaiye, include Cardiotocographic (CTG machine), Anaesthetic Machine Halothane, Patient Monitor, Double Humidifier, Cardiac Defibrillator, Souctioning Machine, Autoclaving Machine, Gurney Trolley, Neonatal resuscitation and wheel chairs, among others.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor, Mr. Kunle Somorin, in a statement issued in Abeokuta further noted that the Abiodun’s administration would ensure that dividends of democracy would be evenly spread in the state.

“No section of the state would be marginalised or shortchanged under my watch,” Somorin quoted the governor as saying after being conferred with the honorary membership of Abeokuta Club.

The governor promised that his administration would continue to ensure the state-owned hospitals have the necessary equipment needed for their

operations.

“Lack of some vital medical equipment at the General Hospital, Ijaye, was brought to my attention only last week, I immediately approved and authorized the importation of those equipments”, the governor said.

He said his administration had also commenced the construction of two housing estates in Abeokuta, as part of efforts to address housing deficit, saying the estates would be located at Hilltop and Ibara areas of the city.

According to hm, the estate at Ibara would have 200 units of houses for low income, 50 units for middle and high income earners, adding that similar estates are going on in other parts of the State.

Briefing members of the Club on his administration’s policies and programmes, Abiodun said infrastructure, education, agriculture, employment generation and youth empowerment, as well as digitalisation of the state, would be given adequate attention.

Commenting on Moshood Abiola Polytechnic and Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology, Abiodun said he believed appropriate lessons have been derived from the state government’s approach of open communication and inclusiveness, saying the committee was set up to review and advise the state government on the issue, in order to concentrate on other key areas of governance.

He noted that the flag-off of the State Anchor Borrowers’ Programme in which 2,000 beneficiaries had been selected and given Certificates of Acceptance and Lease hood, launch of TechHUB to enable the State reap the benefits of information technology,Oko’wo Dapo, for Small And Medium Enterprises to boost their businesses, were some of the people-oriented programmes of his administration.

The governor added that his government was committed to a viable Public Private Partnership in infrastructural development, saying government was working on the take-over of the Abeokuta- Ifo- Lagos Expressway for total reconstruction, to ease the burden of commuters on the road.

Abiodun disclosed that government was working on a prudent financial management model based on openness, integrity and discipline, to attract more private investors, assuring that his administration would be fair and just in the distribution of development to all parts of the State.

The Ogun governor pledged that his government would not abandon investments and projects undertaken by the last administration in the State, adding that government had rehabilitated one of the model schools along Kobape road, as one of the three TechHubs being planned for the three senatorial districts of the State.

He described the Club as a melting point for social interactions and a platform for ideas that had brought positive development not only to Egbaland, but Ogun State in general.

“We will continue to support all genuine enterprise by individual and Clubs like Abeokuta Club that provides viable means of recreation and networking to our people. I promise to continue to contribute my quota to the Development of humanity”, he assured.