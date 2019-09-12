Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Others Describe Buhari’s Victory at Tribunal as Resounding

Reactions to PEPT judgment…

Our Correspondents



The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase have congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his resounding victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Lawan said, “The judgment of the tribunal has again put a judicial seal on the mandate freely given to the president by the Nigerian people in the February 23 presidential election.”

He urged the president to accept the affirmation of his election as a reminder of the confidence of Nigerians in his capacity to continue to lead Nigeria towards its manifest destiny of greatness.

The Senate President said the Nigerian people have great expectations from the Next Level Agenda of the President and further pledged the full cooperation of the National Assembly with the Executive in the pursuit of the best interest of the Nigerian people.

Also, Gbajabiamila in a statement he personally signed, applauded the judiciary, especially members of the tribunal, for doing its job without fear or favour.

He also felicitated with the Nigerians and the entire members of the APC family nationwide for the victory.

He said: “I am elated to congratulate the President on his victory at the tribunal. Ab initio, I had no doubt whatsoever in my mind that the President would come out victorious, considering the massive support Nigerians gave the President before and during the February 23 Presidential Election.”

On his part, Omo-Agege in a congratulatory message he personally signed, described the decision as victory for democracy.

“I join the millions of Nigerians in congratulating you on your overwhelming electoral victory won on the basis of a populist mandate as well as today’s judicial victory won on the strength of our constitution, at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal today.”

He added that it was no surprise, therefore, that the petition of Atiku and the PDP was torn to shreds and dismissed unanimously by the five-man panel.

Wase, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, congratulated Buhari on his victory, describing the judgement as victory for democracy and the rule of law.

He said the Presidential Election Appeal Tribunal has by its verdict vindicated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which declared President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC as the winner of the presidential election in line with the mandate freely and willingly given by Nigerians.

Abiodun Expresses Joy over Decision

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has expressed joy at the outcome of the verdict confirming the mandate of President Mohammadu Buhari at the February 23 presidential election.

“It is victory for Nigerians and democracy. It shows that while minority would always have their say, the majority would always have their way,” the governor said yesterday, after the tribunal dismissed the case brought by a former vice president and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

“I am very proud of the judiciary. This arm of government has again, for the umpteenth time, demonstrated exemplary candour, courage and integrity for which modern democracies thrive,” Abiodun said, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin.

While urging Atiku to see the verdict as the voice of the people, the governor reiterated his conviction in the fact that power belongs to God who bestows it on whom He wishes.

He called on all democrats to support Buhari, who has the divine mandate of God and endorsement of the people till 2023 to keep leading the country.

Obaseki Says Verdict Well-deserved

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, describing the verdict of the tribunal as well-deserved.

In a statement, Obaseki noted, “I heartily congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari on his well-deserved victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on September 11, 2019, which is a resounding affirmation of the choice of Nigerians on February 23, for a second term for the President.”

He said, “The tribunal confirms our stance that President Buhari remains the preferred leader at this time, to reset our country on the path of greatness.”

Obaseki saluted the courage of the tribunal in upholding the mandate given by millions of Nigerians, noting, “It is refreshing that we have reached this threshold and I am confident that this outcome would enhance this administration’s resolve in championing the next level agenda of the president.”

“On behalf of the government and people of Edo State, I once again, congratulate the president and our great party the All Progressives Congress (APC), on this landmark victory. Congratulations, our dear President,” Obaseki added.

Wike Urges Buhari to Work for All Nigerians

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the validation of his election by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, calling on the president to use his victory to work for all Nigerians, irrespective of their political leanings

In a statement yesterday, Wike called on the president to work towards the unity of the country, noting that the country is divided.

Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Buhari

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the Presidential Election Appeal Tribunal.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the victory as a final lap of a relay race where the real victor is evidently seen at the finishing line.

Sanwo-Olu said, ‘’although millions of Nigerians were not in doubt as regards the mandate freely given to President Buhari to steer the ship of the country for another term of four years, the opposition politicians were also not wrong to have approached the court to seek redress, noting that they were free to test the country’s judicial system.

‘’With this pronouncement, it is clear to everyone that contrary to misinformation being spread against our party during the electioneering by the opposition, the All Progressives Congress under President Muhammadu Buhari performed to the satisfaction of Nigerians in his first term in office.’’

The governor therefore enjoined Nigerians across party divide to team up with the president to deliver the real dividends of democracy to the people.

He said the next level campaign of the president is not only exciting but also a clear indication of the new frontier the country will reach in the next four years and beyond.

Ambode: Victory Validation of Second Term

Former Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, describing the verdict as a validation of the second term mandate of the people given to President Buhari to continue the strides of development and to take Nigeria to the next level.

Ambode, in a statement by his media aide, Habib Aruna, said, “I join millions of Nigerians, the leadership of our great party and all members of our party across the nation to congratulate President Buhari on this well-deserved victory at the tribunal. This victory is a validation of the confidence in the president’s re-election and a testament to the fact that the people are happy with the progress made by his administration and are keen to see four more years of progressive governance.”

He urged all supporters of the party and Nigerians in general to rally round President Buhari in his quest to return Nigeria to the path of greatness and respectability.

We Expected No Less, Says BMO

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has commended members of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) for not being deterred by threats and intimidation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its agents to taint its sense of justice.

This, the group said, is proof that the justices are men of honour that cannot be intimidated by social media bullies bent on arm-twisting them to ignore the evidence tabled before the tribunal.

BMO said in a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, that it was expecting nothing less than the outright dismissal of the petition like the panel members did.

“It was glaring to everyone, aside from PDP elements, that the petition challenging the overwhelming electoral victory of President Muhammadu Buhari was not only frivolous, but also useless as Festus Keyamo famously said soon after the case was filed.

“However, the Tribunal has now further shown how ridiculous the electoral challenge was and made it clear that the President was duly qualified to contest in the February 23, 2019 election in the first place, on the basis of educational qualification and professional attainment.

“To quote the panel directly, it said President Buhari ‘is not only qualified but also eminently qualified’ to stand for election. This is a direct message to naysayers.

Victory Would Spur the President to Do More, Says Okorocha

Former Governor of Imo State and senator representing Imo West senatorial district, Rochas Okorocha, has described the tribunal judgment that affirmed the election of President Muhammadu Buhari as victory for lovers of democracy.

Okorocha who congratulated the President in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, said that the victory would spur the President to do more.

According to the statement, “with the victory, President Buhari would now be more encouraged to continue to work for the unity, progress and peace of the nation, while the distractions associated with the case while it lasted have now been jettisoned.”

The former governor commended members of the Tribunal for “doing a good job and making the nation proud.”

He also commended Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate for “giving good account of himself and for his contributions to the nation’s democracy”.

Okorocha noted that with all these, there is light at the end of the tunnel for the nation’s democracy.

CUPP Rejects Tribunal’s Verdict

The Coalition of the United Political Parties (CUPP) said it received with angst the judgment of the Presidential Election Tribunal which upheld President Muhammadu Buhari’s election.

The CUPP spokesperson, Mr. Imo Ugochinyere, said CUPP rejected the verdict totally since, according to him, CUPP viewed it as law turned upside down and an insult and a provocation to Nigerians.

He said, “From the totality of the judgment, the Court of Appeal PEPT panel has lost the rare opportunity presented to it by the petition of the consensus opposition candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to put an end to electoral fraud, leadership incompetence and the imposition of an unfit leader on the people.

“By their judgment today, majority of Nigerians who had believed, though erroneously, that the judiciary was indeed independent have been brazenly awakened to the fact and correct belief that the presidency had successfully hijacked the judiciary and Nigerians can only expect judgments and not justice.

“All credible observer groups both local and international were unanimous in their verdict that the election was below the standard of the 2015 and was massively rigged in favour of the President, the Court of Appeal wasted the opportunity and have by so doing endorsed the insecurity in the land, mismanagement of national resources, electoral fraud, forgery of documents and certificates submitted to INEC and indeed threatened the very foundations of our democracy.

“Could the court as it had done in times past not this time also considered the state of the nation, mood of Nigerians, national security issues and taken a decision boldly, impartially and firmly in the interest of Nigerians and Nigeria? Today’s judgment is a manipulation of the law and the brazen use of technicality to stamp injustice, Rob the people of justice and deny the nation the chance to have a leader that they truly elected in the Person of Atiku Abubakar.”