Akpabio Loses at Election Petition Tribunal

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The National and State House of Assembly Election Tribunal, sitting in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, wednesday upheld the victory of Senator Christopher Ekpenyong as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the February 23 elections to represent Akwa Ibom North west senatorial district at the Senate of the National Assembly.

Akpabio, the first petitioner had challenged the elections on the ground that that Ekpenyong was not duly elected by majority of lawful votes cast at the election and that the election that produced Ekpenyong as winner was invalid owing to non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act in the conduct of the elections.

But in a majority judgment, two justices dismissed the petition and upheld as valid the declaration of Ekpenyong as the winner of the election.

There was however a dissenting judgment by one out of the three judges of the tribunal.