Yobe, UNDP Partner on Education, Healthcare, Others

The Yobe State Government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will collaborate further to support the development of education, healthcare, and agriculture in the state and the rebuilding of communities ravaged by Boko Haram insurgency.

This was the outcome of the meeting Governor Mai Mala Buni had with the new Country Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Nigeria, Mr. Mohammed Yahaya.

The meeting, which took place at the Yobe Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro Abuja, followed a courtesy visit that Yahaya paid on the governor yesterday.

Buni observed that the UNDP has been assisting Yobe State in its developmental strides since it was created over 28 years ago.

The governor also noted that given the current challenges the state was facing, the UNDP can do even more on the basis of the Regional Stabilisation Facility for Lake Chad Basin Countries affected by the Boko Haram crisis that was launched by the UNDP in Niamey, Niger Republic two months ago.

“The Stabilisation facility demonstrates the commitment that you expressed during your meeting with our country’s foreign minister, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama to support the country to achieve the sustainable development goals and to meet the security challenges in the North-east”, the governor said.

He expressed hope that with the $36 million earmarked for Nigeria from the Stabilisation facility within the first two years of implementation, the UNDP would help Yobe make progress in key areas that state government is currently working on.

Buni listed these areas to include education, healthcare, water supply and sanitation, youth empowerment and the rebuilding of communities ravaged by the Boko Haram crisis.

On his part, the UNDP Country Representative, Mr Mohammed Yahaya, said after his meeting with the Minister of Foreign, Geoffrey Onyeama, yesterday, Governor Buni was the first Nigerian official he has met since he resumed office recently.

“I wanted to have an opportunity to discuss how the UNDP can continue to support and increase its involvement under your leadership in Yobe State and this is why I’m here and, again, I want to thank you and thank your entire leadership. Thank you very much Your Excellency,” he said.