Phase3 Begins Network Technology Upgrades across Enterprise Segment

West Africa’s largest independent fibre optic infrastructure and telecommunications services provider, Phase3 Telecom has announced that in addition to previous network scalability measures; it has commenced a strategic network technology upgrade to enhance communications and connectivity efforts for seamless regional and multi-location connectivity in Nigeria.

The improved operational focus is targeted at expanding the scope of its on-going enterprise solutions drive for its increasing user portfolio of MSMEs, services sector and multinational companies, contributing to the country’s thriving broadband penetration drive.

Chairman, Phase3 Telecoms, Mr. Stanley Jegede, said: “The chief goal of Phase3 technology upgrades is to ensure robust network infrastructure, scalability, interconnect operational capacity, resilience, service optimisation and coverage that will enhance communications and connectivity projects across multiple locations to support more start-ups, growing businesses and institutions to boost economic growth and increase the successes of the national broadband penetration plan.”

He added that Phase3 technology upgrades for an amplified service delivery driven network, buttresses the firm’s commitment to leveraging its aerial fibre network investments for ease and speed of communications and connectivity service deployment as well as boosting collective industry efforts toward greater penetration of such services in un-served and underserved locations.