PDP BoT Receives Report on House Minority Leadership Crisis

* Ayu’s committee absolves Elumelu, six others

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

There are indications that the dust raised by the hiccups over the emergence of Hon Ndudi Elumelu as the Minority Leader in the House of Representatives would soon finally settle.

This followed the submission of the report of the committee constituted by the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to look into the minority leadership crisis in the House.

THISDAY learnt that the report was finally submitted to the Chairman of the PDP BoT, Senator Walid Jibrin, on September 9 in his Legacy Building office, Abuja.

The Chairman of the committee and former President of the Senate, Iyorchia Ayu, and a member of the committee and former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, submitted the report.

Other members of the committee are former Senate President, David Mark; a former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, and a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Austin Opara.

THISDAY investigation revealed that the committee in the report unanimously exonerated Elumelu and six others of any complicity in the nomination and official announcement of the minority leadership of the House of Representatives in July this year.

Moreover, in one of its recommendations, the committee also advised the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP to work with the House Minority Leader, Elumelu, and other minority leadership officers of the House in the interest of “a united and stronger PDP in the National Assembly.”

The report further urged the leadership of the Minority Caucus in the House to, at all times, continue to carry members of the minority caucus and the leadership of the PDP along in line with statutory rules and tenets of democracy.

Speaking at the brief but impressive ceremony, the PDP BoT Chairman, Jibrin, commended the chairman and members of the committee for a job well done, and assured them that the party BoT would look into the report and come up with its ruling and recommendations soon.