Nasarawa SUBEB Chairman Faults Report

The Executive Chairman of the Nasarawa State Universial Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Muhammad Musa Dan’azimi, has faulted a report which claimed that he was queried by Governor Abdullahi Sule for being ignorant of the staff strength of the agency.

Dan’azimi said when the governor undertook a visit to the state SUBEB, on September 2, 2019, at no point did he query him of ignorance on any issue.

In a letter of complaint written to THISDAY and dated September 6, 2019 and signed by Isa Muhammad Danliti of the Maina Law Office, Dan’azimi said the story caption: ‘Nasarawa Governor Queries SUBEB Chairman for Ignorance of Staff Strength’, was intended to tarnish his name and integrity and the office he occupies.

He added that the story disparaged him and lowered his hard-earned reputation in the eyes of the right-thinking members of the public.