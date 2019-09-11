CUPP Rejects Presidential Election Tribunal judgement

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has rejected the judgment of the presidential election petition tribunal upholding President Muhammadu Buhari’s election, saying that the judgement is an insult to Nigerians.

The opposition parties in a statement issued by its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, lamented that the tribunal had lost the rare opportunity presented to it by the petition of the consensus opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar to put an end to electoral fraud, leadership incompetence and the imposition of an unfit leader on the people.

According to Ugochinyere, “By their judgment today, majority of Nigerians who had believed, though erroneously, that the judiciary was indeed independent have been brazenly awakened to the fact and correct belief that the presidency had successfully hijacked the judiciary and Nigerians can only expect judgments and not justice.

“All credible observer groups both local and international were unanimous in their verdict that the election was below the standard of the 2015 and was massively rigged in favour of the president, the Court of Appeal wasted the opportunity and have by so doing endorsed the insecurity in the land, mismanagement of national resources, electoral fraud, forgery

of documents and certificates submitted to INEC and indeed threatened the very foundations of our democracy.”

Ugochinyere further said Nigeria may need more than a decade to repair the damage being done by the present administration, adding that Atiku Abubakar is heading to the Supreme Court for a final appeal to reclaim his mandate.