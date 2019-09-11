Buhari Alleges Politicisation of Security as Group Plans Summit

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

As some concerned citizens announced plans to organise a security summit next month, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja deplored what he described as “undue politicisation” of the security situation in the country.

A group, Global Initiative for Leadership Success (GILS), led by a traditional ruler, Major Gen. Abdullahi Bagudu Mamman (retired) had informed the president of the group’s plan to convoke a security summit conceived to draw participants across the continent next month.

Buhari, while receiving the group in the State House, alleged that no matter how much the revisionists try to distort history, “the records show where we were in terms of security in 2015, where we are now, and we also know where we want to be.”

According to a statement by his the president’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, Buhari, the president said the relative successes of the administration since 2015 were clear, adding that “what remains in areas of security are also clear, despite the politicisation.”

Adesina said the president lauded the plan to convene a high-powered security summit aimed at bringing together some African leaders, defence attaches, embassies and high commissions, leadership of the defence community in the country, among others.

The statement quoted Buhari as commending the chairman of the security summit initiative.

“I am glad that you are well experienced, and know the implications of this high-powered conference. It will be a great test for you and members of your committee. You will be dealing with professionals in security, defence and diplomacy. We will do our best to support you,” he said.

According to the statement, Mamman appraised the security situation in the country now and what it was in 2015 and commended Buhari.

“We share in the conviction of the administration to address the problems of the country. At assumption of office in 2015, parts of the country had been acquired by Boko Haram insurgents.

“Your seriousness and committed efforts have made us to now be able to worship in peace. Boko Haram has been truly degraded, and other forms of criminalities are being addressed,” Mamman was quoted as saying.

The statement also said the royal father added that the summit, proposed to hold sometime in October, is being convoked “to involve the entire security architecture in Nigeria,” with the theme, “Sustaining the Security Renaissance of Nigeria.”

It also said the event would feature honours and awards for those who have excelled in the area of security, “because we need to reward the commitment of our heroes.”

It added that an endowment fund would be launched to cater for families of those who paid the supreme price, and also care for those permanently maimed.