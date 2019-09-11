APC: Tribunal Judgement, Victory for Rule of Law

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed the judgement of the 2019 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal that upheld the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as a victory for rule of law and decency.

The National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement issued Wednesday commended the judiciary for refusing to succumb to the Peoples Democratic Party’s subterfuge.

He noted that the judgement by the five-member validated the decision of most Nigerians to do away with the past as expressed in their overwhelming votes in the 2019 elections.

He added, “We note the painstaking efforts and thoroughness of the Justices of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in arriving at their decision. Today’s judgment, no doubt, would go down in the annals of our nation as the longest and detailed, spanning almost 10 hours.

“The PDP and Atiku’s petition was largely hinged on the educational qualification of President Muhammadu Buhari and tales of an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) server and allegations of electronic transmission of election results. This was rightly dismissed by the Tribunal for lacking in merit.”

The party spokesperson stressed that from the outset, the ruling party was not perturbed over the PDP and Atiku’s petition, which it said would go down in Nigeria’s history as the most frivolous in the history of election petition.

Issa-Onilu noted that the position of the party had now been justified that the PDP and Atiku’s petition was a complete waste of time, adding that by their puerile efforts, they insisted on taking the country on a circus and wild goose chase.

He said going forward, APC’s victory at the presidential polls and the election tribunal represents the collective desire as a people to remain focused on the progressive growth and development of the country’s economy, fight against corruption, and providing security.

Consequently, Issa-Onilu stated that the party had taken a bold step by rescuing the nation from the satanic era of PDP, when the collective interests were being corruptly traded among a few pillagers.

Issa-Onilu noted that the party however remain resolute in this journey being led by Buhari that the APC administration would lead this country to the fulfillment of its destiny.