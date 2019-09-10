JSAID’s Annual Blueprint Conference to Empower Interior Designers, Skilled Workers

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Jenniez School of African Interior Design (JSAID) plans to host its annual Blueprint Conference that empowers interior designers, skilled workers, creatives, manufacturers and small to medium enterprises in the interior design industry.

The school, which is the first and only approved educator of Interior decoration in Africa and endorsed by the Interior Designers Association of Nigeria, will hold the conference on Saturday 5, October at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The conference, in its second edition, seeks to empower attendees with practical tools, guidance and motivation, as well as the professional networks to take their interior design businesses to the next level. The conference has been successful in leveraging the knowledge of renowned design professionals and experts from all over the world, according to a statement by Jennifer Chukwujekwe, Founder, JSAID.

Chukwujekwe said this year’s Blueprint Conference, which is themed “Collaboration within the interior design industry”, seeks to represent and promote the built industry through advocacy, outreach, high standards, integrity, education and investment in the community in which we live and work in.

“It is one of the few programs that brings together design industry partners annually, to build partnerships and collaborations, and to foster peer learning and knowledge sharing around design,”Chukwujekwe said.

“This conference provides an innovative platform for the public to hear from great thinkers and doers from a myriad of design related fields, and debate and discuss the most significant ideas, trends and issues of the day,” She further said.

This year’s conference will bring together more than 150 attendees to experience a one day interactive dialogue and exchange of ideas from the leaders shaping the interior design industry and beyond, and will feature Titi Ogufere, President-elect, International Federation of Interior Architects, Omon Anenih Mordi, President, Interior Designers Association of Nigeria, Hassan Anifowose, Co-Founder Chronos Studeos, and amongst other experts in the built industry. The official sponsors are Interstyle Ceramics and Dulux Nigeria.

The interior design industry is one of the fastest growing communities in the creative sector. Although emerging talents have learned and developed creative skills, many have limited knowledge and experience on how to run a successful design business. The Blueprint Conference is an opportunity to empower them with the necessary business skills.

“The school proudly holds a solid reputation as a highly involved interior design school within our community. The Blueprint Conference demonstrates the commitment to the community by hosting the event annually to enlighten and educate interior design professionals,” the statement said.