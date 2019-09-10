Blue Star Embarks on Aggressive Expansion Drive in Western Africa  

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Eco-friendly air conditioning and commercial refrigeration major Blue Star Limited’s wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai, Blue Star International FZCO, has embarked on an aggressive expansion drive in Western Africa. The Company, with its comprehensive range of air conditioning and refrigeration products, had commenced operations in Nigeria in association with its local distribution partner, Merald Technology Solutions Nigeria Ltd, in 2017, and now it intends to rapidly expand its business in this market. To promote its wide range of offerings, the Company hosted a technical seminar on September 6, 2019, at the Sheraton Lagos Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria.

Blue Star, with its rich pedigree of 75 years of leadership in the HVAC industry, has an edge in the industry due to its diverse and technologically superior product offerings such as air cooled chillers, water cooled chillers, process chillers, ductable splits, ductable packaged systems, VRF systems, magnetic bearing oil free centrifugal chillers, cold rooms, banana ripening chambers, chest freezers, room air conditioners, water coolers, and bottled water dispensers, amongst others.

Blue Star’s new generation highly energy-efficient 100% inverter VRF V Plus systems, for example, exemplify the Company’s leadership. These systems are best-in-class as they deliver 100% capacity up to 43˚C ambient temperatures. With over 75 models of indoor units, and outdoor units with capacities upto 112HP, they can cater to a wide range of applications. In addition, each of these systems has a 34-litre accumulator which is one of the largest in the industry, enabling their use across diverse operating loads from 5% to 130%. Besides, they come with a host of advanced controllers such as group controllers and central controllers, and tenant billing software that tracks power consumption parameters.

The Company has adopted zero Ozone Depletion Potential (ODP) refrigerant HFC R410A as replacement to HCFC R22 which is in the phase-out list of The Montreal Protocol. Considering that HFC refrigerants have high global warming potential, the Company has proactively taken steps to adopt natural refrigerant HC R290 after careful evaluation of safety in certain products. Further, HFC R32 which has one third global warming potential of HFC R410A is being progressively adopted in the Company’s room air conditioners. The Company has already adopted Cyclopentane which is also a natural refrigerant as blowing agent in foam panes used in cold rooms.

Speaking at the seminar, Dawood Bin Ozair, CEO, Blue Star International FZCO, said, “Blue Star takes immense pride in being associated with Merald Technology Solutions, a leading player in Nigeria with a strong base in providing engineering services and facility management solutions. We are confident that with Blue Star’s products that are backed by robust R&D and world-class manufacturing and Merald Technology’s well entrenched network in this region, we will be able to build on and consolidate our presence in this region.”

Yogendra Singh, Managing Director, Merald, added, “With many upcoming projects and development of both residential and commercial properties, we are ready and equipped to provide the best of Blue Star’s HVAC solutions most suited to each requirement.”

Blue Star Limited

Blue Star is India’s leading air conditioning, commercial refrigeration and MEP (Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing) contracting company with over 75 years of experience. An expert in cooling, it also offers products such as water purifiers, air purifiers and air coolers. Its integrated business model, of a manufacturer, contractor and after-sales service provider, helps the Company offer comprehensive solutions for all segments, including residential, commercial and infrastructure. The Company has an expansive global footprint and exports its products to many countries in the Middle East, Africa, SAARC and ASEAN regions. Blue Star’s other businesses include marketing and maintenance of imported professional electronic equipment and services, as well as industrial products and systems, through Blue Star Engineering & Electronics, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Blue Star International FZCO

Blue Star International FZCO, headquartered at the Dubai Airport Freezone, is a 100% subsidiary of Blue Star Limited in India, and manages the Company’s international business including its joint ventures which focus on HVAC&R as well as MEP projects for residential, commercial and industrial segments. The Company has embarked on an aggressive channel expansion drive in partnership with leading distributors in new markets the world over.

Merald Technologies Solutions Nigeria Ltd

Merald is a 15-year-old Engineering and Construction company specialising in HVAC installations, electrical installations, industrial piping and pipeline work, structural erection, equipment erection, and instrumentation and interior finishing works. The company provides both projects and maintenance solutions, and also offers Integrated Facility Management solutions to many esteemed clients. It has successfully executed projects in shopping malls, commercial complexes, auto assembly plants, and hospitals. Merald also specialises in the erection of industries such as Refinery, Petro-chemical, Fertiliser, Cement, Oil and Gas, and Transformer Manufacturing.