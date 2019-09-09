APC Congratulates Abiodun on 100 Days in office

Idowu Sowunmi

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has congratulated Governor Dapo Abiodun for “strong and steady footing” as he clocked 100 days in office.

APC, in a statement available to THISDAY by its Publicity Secretary of Ogun APC Caretaker Committee, Tunde Oladunjoye, said the governor has started on a “strong steady footing” and urged him not to look back, “having put his hand on the plough.”

“We wish to felicitate with Your Excellency on the attainment of 100 days in office, as you fulfilled the real reason behind the idea of of 100 days by its originator, which include key policy pronouncements, critical appointments and the review and unfolding of strategy for enduring and sustainable development.”

According to him, “As against the background of violence and insecurity that pervaded our dear state, especially between October last year and March 2019, your administration has not only restored peace, but also clearly demonstrated that Ogun State is no longer safe for criminal elements. We commend you not only for your donation of 100 patrol vehicles and 200 motor bikes to security agencies in Ogun State, but also for the cooperation you have secured with the security agencies, including the Inspector General of Police, through President Muhammadu Buhari. The IGP special squad is now in the state with helicopters patrolling the state round the clock.

“With appointments made so far, starting from the Economic Transition Committee, you have kept to your promise of running an all inclusive government thereby reducing political hostility and promoting patriotism in the state.

“Your prompt payment of salaries and arrears of pensions totalling about N4 billion, has not only put the workers in a pride of place, but also given hope that other outstanding payments will soon be settled.”

The APC Publicity Secretary added: “Your love for the youth is demonstrated through the establishment of the Ogun Job Portal for the unemployed, a novel idea that private companies within and outside the state are quickly embracing.

“For the first time in the annals of our dear state, 40,000 of our farmers have guaranteed off-takers for their farm produce, while window of lending opportunities have been opened for farmers and small scale entrepreneurs. The Anchor-Borrowers for agriculture has also taken off.

“While we can go on and on, in your 100 days of solid foundation-laying, we believe these are strong starters for better things to come. One unique and comforting fact is Your Excellency’s clear resolve to make use of Ogun State’s human resources from any part of the world regardless of political affiliations. This, indeed, is the hallmark of true statesmen.”

The party assured the governor of its “continuous unconditional support,” while urging him “to remain focused and shun political shenanigans from sore losers.”