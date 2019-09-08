PDP Accuses APC of Propagating Falsehood against Makinde

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oyo State Chapter, Saturday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of propagating falsehood against the state governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde.

The party made the allegation in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Akeem Olatunji, accusing the APC of sponsoring all manners of falsehood against the PDP and the Makinde administration.

The statement alleged that the APC was sponsoring the falsehood in an effort to belittle the successful clearing of the rot left behind by the party in the state and the positive turnaround the state has begun to experience since Makinde assumed office.

The statement said: “We are greatly appalled at the desperation of the APC to publicise all manners of lies and falsehood against our government. There is a permissible level of decency in politics and we expect all Omoluabis to follow that cause.

“Rather than wish our state well after the eight years of disastrous rule and bad governance the APC foisted on Oyo State, that party is standing alone as a rotten apple in the basket, seeking to negatively affect others.

“Let us assure the lie merchants in the APC that our party, the PDP stands firm with Governor Seyi Makinde, and the laudable achievements he has recorded in 100 days.

“No member of the PDP is angry with the governor and no one is expressing any such frustration as contained in the lies being marketed by the APC,” the statement said.

The statement said that the PDP was solidly behind Makinde on every step all the way, as he continues in his giant strides of laying the foundation for the accelerated development of Oyo State.

Olatunji added that the PDP was more than ever before united as a family, saying, “We are impressed at the globally acclaimed good works of our governor, the GSM. No one abandons a good product, not even the blind.

“We are making particular reference to a story from the frustrated camps of the APC with the headline ‘PDP Leaders Dump Oyo Gov.’ We affirm that this is another of their classic lies, as such write-up is not only laughable but comical.

“It can only come from agents of darkness who do not wish Oyo State well. Let us place on record that purveyors of such stories are either deluded, suffering from acute amnesia, or just trying to make a nuisance of themselves.

“It is not only unfounded, frivolous and malicious but also a great lie that stands no reason. Governor Makinde is no longer about Oyo State, he is already a nationally acclaimed deliverer of good dividends of democracy and good governance.

“When God begins a special project, only a fool will refuse to join the train. We as a party are more than ever before proud of our God-sent ‘Mr. Talk and Do Governor,’ who works more and talks less, and this willpower of Governor Makinde has rekindled our hope and faith in the actualisation of the Oyo project embarked upon by our governor.

“We are 100 per cent satisfied with his every move and decision, because he treats every member of PDP as members of the family. We therefore, enjoin all members of the public to disregard in totality the distractive publications, falsehood and unbridled lies being peddled against the service-delivering Governor Makinde.”