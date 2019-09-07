Nissan LEAF Recognised with Five-star Green NCAP Rating

The new Nissan LEAF’s environmental credentials have once again gained international recognition, with independent clean air and energy efficiency initiative Green NCAP awarding LEAF five out of five stars in a series of rigorous tests.

Equipped with a fully electric powertrain, LEAF achieved 8.5 out of 10 in Green NCAP’s comprehensive Energy Efficiency Tests, performing highly across each of the initiative’s comprehensive testing scenarios – including cold and warm tests, as well as the high-load highway assessment.

Thanks to the emissions-free technology championed by LEAF, the best-selling electric vehicle in history also achieved a perfect score in the Clean Air Tests, achieving 10 out of 10, reaffirming its environmentally friendly performance.

Hosted and supported by the highly respected European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP), Green NCAP promotes the development of cars that are clean, energy efficient and not harmful to the environment, awarding industry-standard recognition with the aim of improving air quality and moderating use of resources.

As the icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, LEAF is at the forefront of changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated into society. Customers can enjoy the benefits of this philosophy directly behind the wheel, with the innovative e-Pedal epitomising Nissan’s Intelligent Drive technology.

With e-Pedal, LEAF drivers can fully experience the power, refinement and fun of the car, allowing them to accelerate, brake and come to a complete stop using only one pedal – maximising efficiency, comfort and convenience whilst on the move.

Helen Perry, Head of Electric Vehicles for Nissan Europe, said “Since its launch in 2010, LEAF has been at the forefront of bringing sustainable and efficient mobility to customers across the globe – and the recognition from the prestigious Green NCAP initiative confirms the brilliant progress that’s been made.

“LEAF’s success in these assessments is not just a testament to the efficacy of our approach to the future of mobility, but most importantly to the tangible benefits owners of the LEAF can experience in their cars today. We’re looking forward to improving their experience of electric power and continuing LEAF’s success even further.”