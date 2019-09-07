Galaxy Backbone, TETFund, Seal Deal on Research Devt

Information Communication Technology (ICT) firm, Galaxy Backbone and Tertiary Education Trust Fund,TETFund, have renewed their commitment to improving research education in Nigeria by harnessing technological innovations.

This was as the Executive Secretary of Fund, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, has expressed deep worry over rising cases of plagiarism in the academic environment, which he said was devaluing the nation’s education system.

Bogoro made this known recently during a courtesy visit to Galaxy Backbone where both parties resolved to address the problem.

He said: “We are proud to associate ourselves with Galaxy Backbone which has proven effective in raising ICT contributions to the economy. We make bold to say that everyone, including organisations, who care to thrive in in this digital economy, most especially players in the education sector must upgrade in with technology.

“With the deployment of secure and effective platform, researchers and professionals in the academic field can document their research and work over a cloud platform that will be made safe and accessible to the global community from any part of the world”.

He further expressed confidence that the parties would form a good force in tackling the menace of plagiarism that has adversely affected the academic community.

Responding, Managing Director/CEO of Galaxy Backbone, Mr. Yusuf Kazaure, pledged that the company would continue to improve its services to tackle new and emerging challenges in the country.

“The company is committed to consolidating ICT services in the nation’s public sector and ensuring that all agencies are connected under one network so that government can take advantage of the gains of economies of scale.

“We have consistently recertified our operations based on International service standards through ISO 27001 and ISO 20000 certifications.

This is because we are committed to ensuring that organisations that we serve experience excellence and high quality in the level of service delivery we offer”, he said.