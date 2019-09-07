Bauchi Gov Swears-in 20 New Commissioners

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has tasked the newly appointed state commissioners to join hands with his administration in its efforts towards repositioning the state.

The governor who gave the advice yesterday at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly 20 commissioners held at Multi Purpose Indoor Sports Bauchi, said considering the huge number of challenges facing the state, there was need for the appointees to work tirelessly to address the situation.

He recalled that their duties as commissioners and members of the State Executive Council was to participate actively in policy formulation and execution, and charged them to be prudent and accountable in the discharge of their responsibilities.

The governor who said the qualities of any government determine its success, stressed the need for the appointees to use their experience to find lasting solution to challenges militating against the progress of MDA’s in the state.

He enjoined them to work with Permanent Secretaries of their respective ministries for effective policy formulation and implementation in addition to promoting the realisation of the policies and programmes of the government.

Governor Mohammed noted that, the inauguration of the members of the State Executive Council was part of efforts to ensure effective delivery of campaign promises and insisted that, his administration will restore the confidence of people in public service.

According to him, for his administration to impact positively on the lives of people of the state, the State Board of Internal Revenue Service has been directed to block leakages in Internally Generated Revenue.

Governor Bala Mohammed pledged the determination of his administration to ensure equal distribution of social amenities to citizens and ensure adherence to due process in the conduct of government activities.

The Governor during the inauguration of the appointed Commissioners directed them within 10 days to flush out ghost workers in their respective Ministries.