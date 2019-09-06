Nigerian’s Contemporary Art Salon Opens in London

Rebecca Ejifoma

The city of London is set for popular Nigerian fine artist, Segun Adejumo’s arrays of aesthetic pieces at the Freudian Tones art salon solo exhibition where art connoisseurs will be treated to the beauty of the female figure opening on September 8.

While art enthusiasts have said every other thing has a fleeting nature of short life, they described art as long.

Interestingly, arts have best expressed the artists’ thoughts for the female figure most especially, nature, life and history. This was what the Freudian Tones exhibition expressly oozed to the fore.

To breathe life into his imagination, the artist brought ‘Freudian Tones’ to light. It is a highly romanticised expression of a man’s desire for a woman with respectful restraints.

Interestingly, this concept was carved out of the artist’s love for Freud Sigmund, an Austrian neurologist, who asserts that man and woman cannot be platonic friends, basing it on his fact that women were designed in a way men find attractive.

Truly, the female figure is the major capture in which the artist uses to communicate to his audience. The female figure, if professionally manipulated artistically, is capable of impacting altered emotions.

Indeed, this is one credit to Segun Adejumo, an expert in using the female figure as his mouthpiece in asserting his concepts.

His interplay of ideas and concepts explains the primary aim of the exhibition, which is to prove that art is a very effective tool for illustrating affairs of life.

For Adejumo, this is his first solo contemporary salon exhibition after a decade, a swerve from his conventional delectable banquet of colours his large canvas is known to host.

To further give it a suave wrap, the exhibition will have Nigeria’s ebullient artist, Mrs. Ronke Akinleye-Bolanle as the curator.

She, however, described the exhibition as one that stands to affect the relevance of these basics of art in an industry where the pursuit of contemporary style has been an excuse to elude essence from art.

She said: “From an artistic perception, this could be how “ Adejumo’s” interprets his passion as a fine artist. Apart from the fact that drawing is the primary knowledge of visual art, this is his genesis as a fine artist.”

Clearly, the body of works also invokes a contemporary impression, a feature that reckons with what Jadé Art is known for and aims to enact.

With his vast years in the arts space, there is no gainsaying then that Adejumo is a veteran artist that has been practising for decades. He is well recognised by art collectors and enthusiasts home and abroad.

The fine artist has participated in several group and solo exhibitions in the country and overseas where he is tagged a superior draughtsmanship.

The whole concept of this exhibition is intellectually tailored not to contradict with the legacy Jadé Art intends to keep.

The artist was born in 1965. His draughtsman’s skill is evidenced throughout the vast corpus of his paintings, drawings, and illustrations featuring human figures, society women, laborers, and portraits.

Undoubtedly, his art tends towards stylized yet recognisable images of people and places drawn from urban landscapes of Lagos and beyond. His works act as social diaries, documenting how society functions.

Accordingly, Akinleye-Bolanle, who doubles as a curator and advisor, is the principal consultant of Jadé Art, an Art consulting firm.

This curator, who was listed as one of the women shaping the Nigerian Visual Arts in 2017, holds a Curating Contemporary Art Certificate – The School for Curatorial studies, Venice, a Museum Studies Certificate among a handful of others.

The show, which will open on Sunday September 8 this year, will run till 14th September.