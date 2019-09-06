MFM Coach Targets Final Phase as League Restarts Saturday

ZENITH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

The Head Coach of Mountain of Fire Women Basketball team, Adewunmi Aderemi is targeting the final phase of the Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League which enters second phase this weekend in four centres nationwide.

Aderemi, popularly called Coach Owolo, is optimistic that his girls would maintain the impressive run recorded in the first phase.

The MFM ladies won all matches to emerge tops in the Akure Centre tagged South East centre with Delta Force, IGP Queens, Coal City Queens, First Deepwaters and Sunshine Angels also on parade.

“We are ready for the second phase. It is going to be as tough as ever but I am optimistic we are going to win again. Our target is the final phase in Lagos and we will make it,” he said.

After the Technical Committee meeting and arrival of teams today, the jump ball at the four centres takes place on Saturday September 7.

Other centres are South West (Ibadan), North West (Zaria) and North Central (Abuja).

In Ibadan, the Indoor Sports hall of the Liberty Stadium will host First Bank, Dolphins, Oluyole Babes, Ogun Babes and Ekiti Angels.

Zaria is the base of the North West centre which hosts Taraba Hurricanes, Kebbi Angels, Adamawa Angels, Zamfara Babes, Exousia Angels, GT 2000 Queens, Nigeria Army Amazons and AHIP.

North Central base is Abuja with Nigeria Customs, Benue Princess, Plateau Rocks, Nasarawa Amazons, Blackgold Queens, Air Warriors Babes, FCT Wings and Kanem Queens of Borno competing for honours.

According to the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), the second phase will end on September 12 as teams are expected to depart on September 13.

Defending Champions First Bank, Dolphins, MFM and Nigeria Customs are some of the teams yet to lose any match so far in the 2019 edition of the annual competition.

The Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, has urged all participants to be of good conduct in the competition

“Discipline is very key in sports and so we expect a keen contest with good conduct from the players who should be a role model to the young ones in the game,” Onyeagwu said.