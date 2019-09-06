IATA to Holds African Forum

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced that the 2019 IATA Regional Aviation Forum, Kenya hosted by Kenya Airways will focus on the theme of ‘Aviation Connecting and Enriching Africa’.

“Africa is set to become one of the fastest growing aviation regions over the next 20 years, with the industry set to expand by nearly 5 per cent annually. This creates significant opportunities for aviation to fuel sustainable economic growth, and social development. However, the continent’s economy cannot take off while its runway is obstructed. The forum provides a platform to discuss the main challenges, which the industry, together with its government partners, must address to unleash Africa’s full potential,” said IATA’s Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East, Muhammad Ali Albakri.