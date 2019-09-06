Award for an Young Achiever

As part of efforts to recognise and encourage the outstanding achievement of the Director of Igab Industrial Company Limited, Mr Bonaventure Lotana Agbalizu, the United Youth Leaders for Development Initiative recently decorated him with a five-star award.

Agbalizu, who is popularly known as Onwa, was decorated with a Young Achievers Award given his contributions to youth development programmes, philanthropic gesture and among others.

Igab Industrial Company Limited is one of the leading dealers of Iron and steel stockists in Anambra State.

The award winner, who acquired his BSc from Anambra State University and his MSc at University of West London, has impacted positively in the lives of so many indigenes of Anambra State and beyond.

Other awardees include Senator Godswill Akpabio, former Head of State Yakubu Gowon, Anambra-born writer, Izunna Okafor who is also a staff of National Light; Nancy Iloh of African Independent Television (AIT); Human Capacity Builder and founder, Joelitic Big Corazon Charity Foundation, Engr. Joseph Akpan; Founder of Discourse Forum and Alamajiri Child Right Initiative, Mr. Yusuf Usman, H.E Barrister Mahid Aliyu Gusau,

Amb. Oladele John Nihi, Hon. Lawan Sani inuwa and others.