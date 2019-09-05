Rangers Set to Make Nigeria Proud, Says George

CAF CONFED CUP

Rangers International F.C’ attacking sensation, Ifeanyi George has assured the club’ numerous fans of quality representation in the fast approaching Total/CAF Confederation cup 2019/2020 first round encounter with Gabonese side, A.S Pelican.

According to Media Officer of Rangers FC, Norbet Okolie, the former Enyimba gladiator said that with the quality of players the management was able to recruit into the club, he was sure the club will make a good representation in all competitions it is participating.

“When I look at the array of star players in our fold, I cannot but walk tall as we are sure to make a very good representation for our country. I don’t want to be seen as too confident but we hope to put our acts together and challenge for trophies on all front. Management has done very well in bringing players from other top sides in the land which makes every player to be at his best at all times,” the skillful forward observed.

The Flying Antelopes are currently in a closed camp at Nanka, Orumba-South LGA, Anambra State to adequately prepare for the first leg, first round, CAF Confederations Cup match with A.S Pelican of Lambarene, Gabon at the Stade Jean Koumou that is 150 kilometers from the capital city, Libreville.

Rangers exited the same competition last season at the group stage after a ten match unbeaten run and is set for a repeat, starting with the continental first timers from Gabon.