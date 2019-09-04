Xenophobia: FG Cautions Nigerians against Travelling to High Risk, Volatile Areas

The federal government on Wednesday advised Nigerians against travelling to high risk and volatile areas of some countries until the current situation of xenophobic attacks is brought under control.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs gave the advice in a statement issued in Abuja through its spokesperson, Ferdinand Nwonye.

The advice came following the tension created by the current xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa which led to the death and loss of properties of Nigerians.

Condemning the recent attacks in South Africa, the ministry has assured Nigerians that the federal government was committed to protecting lives and properties of Nigerians living in South Africa.

The ministry stated that the Nigerian government would ensure that definite measures are put in place to avoid a recurrence of such attacks on Nigerians.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria totally condemns the renewed attacks on foreign nationals and their businesses in South Africa which has led to the loss of lives and properties worth millions of naira.

“The government of Nigeria is engaging the relevant South African authorities via the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria, Consulate General in Johannesburg and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja to ensure that definite measures are put in place to curtail the unfortunate attacks.

“The federal government commends the arrest of some perpetrators of the dastardly act by the South African police and call for timely prosecution to serve as deterrence to others.

“However, due to the tension created by the attacks, the government of Nigeria wishes to advise Nigerians to avoid travelling to high risk and volatile areas until the situation is brought under control,” the ministry stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that concerned about the situation, President Muhammadu Buhari instructed the Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama to summon the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria to get briefs on the situation.

Following a closed door meeting between Onyeama and the Acting High Commissioner of South Africa to Nigeria, Bobby Moroe, the Foreign Affairs Minister disclosed that Nigeria had made concrete proposals to the South African government.

The minister said that the proposal, which calls for urgent implementation by the South African government, would bring an end to a recurrence of attacks on Nigerians in South Africa. (NAN)