Total Sponsors Students to NASA

The staff multipurpose cooperative society of Total E&P Nigeria, has disclosed that they recently sponsored another batch of students to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), United States of America in a week-long trip. This, they said was part of their initiative to promote Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) in the country.

According to a statement made available to THISDAY and signed by the Branding and Communication Officer, TEPNG Staff Multipurpose Coop. Society, Chukwuemeka Wachuku, participants were exposed to emerging trends in space technology to improve technical competences.

The Head, Legal and Compliance, TEPNG Staff Multipurpose Coop. Society, Hector Henry-Amiwero, said the objective of the programme was to integrate out-of-box thinking to each participant.

He said Total E&P Cooperative handled the trip end-to-end including obtaining visas, ticketing, airport pick up and drop off, inner-city transport in Houston, travel insurance, chaperone services.

Henry-Amiwero added that the students were exposed to emerging technologies in astronomy, engineering, presentation, budgeting, among others.

According to him: “Nigerian children are drawing inspirations from other Nigerians in the aerospace industry, such as the likes of Wendy Okolo, who is a Special Emphasis Programs Manager at Ames and a Research Engineer in the Discovery and Systems Health Technology (DaSH) Area within the Intelligent Systems Division at NASA.