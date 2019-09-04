Obiano Swears in New Chief Judge

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has sworn in Justice Onochie Manaseh Anyachebelu as the new Chief Judge of the state.

This came barely seven months after his predecessor, Justice Ijem Onwuamaegbu, who retired last week after a successful service, took oath of office as Chief Judge of the state.

Speaking while performing the ceremony at the Executive Chambers of the Government House Awka, the governor charged the new Chief Judge to be dutiful and impartial in the discharge of his duties.

Obiano asked him to pay particular attention to court processes as well as ensure prompt dispensation of justice to reduce the menace of awaiting trial syndrome in the prisons.

Lamenting that awaiting trial inmates were more than convicted inmates in the prison cells in the state, Governor Obiano further charged the new Chief Judge, Anyachebelu, to ensure court reforms that would make Anambra courts world-class amongst other numerous responsibilities placed on him.

Responding, Justice Anyachebelu pledged not to allow his personal conduct interfere with his official duties, just as he assured the governor that he would uphold the tenets of his new assignment as well as dispense justice with utmost sagacity.

In a remark, the state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Dr. Uju Nwogu, expressed appreciation to Governor Obiano for doing the needful and fast-tracking the process of justice administration in the state.

Top government functionaries, legal luminaries, traditional rulers, judiciary workers and family members and friends of the new Chief Judge witnessed the occasion.