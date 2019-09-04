Lisbon International Advertising Festival Picks Babaeko as Jury

Raheem Akingbolu

Steve Babaeko, Chief Creativity Officer /CEO, X3M Ideas, has been announced by the Lisbon International Advertising Festival as a member of its revered Grand Jury for the 2019 edition of the Festival.

The Lisbon International Advertising Festival which is in its fourth edition has scheduled the 2019 edition of the Festival to take place on September 20th at the Ciência Viva museum, at the Portuguese capital – Lisbon.

Making the announcement in Lisbon on Tuesday, the organisers said: “The organisation takes the opportunity to announce the first names of this year’s Grand Jury”, the list which numbers above 70 features distinguished practitioners cutting across critical arms of the marketing mix.

“These prestigious names, coming from all around the world, increase the global character of the event, which is already one of the most important international advertising festivals”, it added.

The festival’s categories cut across the Film, Press, Radio and Outdoor. It also features the Campaign category, Promo & Activation Category, Direct Category, Event Category, Digital Category and Public Relations Category. Others include: Innovation Category, Branded Content Category, Design Category and Craft Category.

Babaeko who is arguably one of the fastest rising Advertising Faces in the sub-region and Africa, having been multiple times Jury member from Cristal in Morocco; to Loeries in South Africa; and the New York Advertising Festival among others, will be serving the Lisbon Festival for the first time in the capacity of a Grand Jury, in the Craft category. He would serve alongside Ricardo Moreira – Director & Craft Retoucher at Moreira Studio.