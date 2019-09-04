Dufil Donates to LEARN to Empower More Students

Uchechukwu Nnaike

In line with its objective of promoting education though series of activities, Dufil Prima Foods, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles recently donated N500,000 and other educational materials to the Leadership Empowerment and Resource Network (LEARN).

LEARN an initiative of the wife of former Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Abimbola Fashola, is a non-profit programme committed towards leadership development, entrepreneurial skills acquisition, sexuality education, character development and vocational skills acquisition.

The programme caters to young people between the ages of nine and 17 with various activities like summer school programme, timeout with the youths, excursion visits, afterschool programme, scholarship programme and youth empowerment programme.

Speaking during the presentation of the items at the LEARN Centre in Lagos, the Group Public Relations and Events Manager for Dufil, Mr. Tope Ashiwaju said the company has partnered with LEARN for the past 12 years now and is proud of the organisation’s consistency over the years in creating alternative platforms for learning and breaking barriers for students in public schools by keeping them away from anti-social practices during the summer holiday.

He also lauded the indigent scholarship programme of the centre, where students from low income backgrounds are offered the opportunity to attend leading educational institutions across the country.

“In cash, we supported the initiative with N500,000 and also with educational materials this year. As a brand, Indomie will keep supporting and empowering young people who need to be equipped with the much-needed skills to help them become future leaders. We will continue to partner with LEARN to educate, create opportunities and a better future for Nigeria’s teeming young population.”

Ashiwaju urged the students to value the knowledge acquired through the LEARN initiative because it could not be quantified, adding that hard work is vital to their success which could only be attained through focus on their studies.

Responding, the Chief Operating Officer, LEARN, Mrs. Ronke Oguntoyinbo, said LEARN empowers youths, award scholarships and support alternative education.

Every summer, she said LEARN organises skills empowerment programme for students to have fun during the summer holiday. This year, she said they were taught English Language, Mathematics, public speaking, event planning, make-up and ‘gele’, catering, sewing, and phone repairs.

She commended Dufil for the support every year, saying that it shows the level of dedication and sense of duty the company has continued to show towards the educational development of Nigerian youths over the years. She also promised that LEARN will use the donations effectively.

Speaking on behalf of the students, Miss Vera Nwabueze said she is happy to be a beneficiary of LEARN as she has been equipped with vocational skills. She also thanked Dufil for its support and encouragement towards the summer programme.